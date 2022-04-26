Rpo LLC Acquires Shares of 36,385 SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

Rpo LLC acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 36,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 73.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,245,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 528,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 866.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 480,850 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHAC stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

