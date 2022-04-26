Rpo LLC Purchases New Stake in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLU)

Rpo LLC purchased a new stake in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

KACLU stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12.

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on opportunities in Asia excluding China. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

