Rpo LLC Purchases Shares of 27,064 Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Rpo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

