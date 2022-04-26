Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). Sabre reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $692,679. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 65.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 131,443 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sabre by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Sabre by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after buying an additional 4,511,772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 6.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Shares of SABR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.82. 225,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,533,502. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Sabre has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.90.

Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

