SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Tops $1.61 on Major Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00004194 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $92,411.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.43 or 0.07445237 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00046998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,969,795 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,755 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars.

