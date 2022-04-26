SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Cap Reaches $7.27 Million

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $3,292.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,704.67 or 1.00162283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00053918 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00245650 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00107520 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.00320052 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00151982 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004237 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001328 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.