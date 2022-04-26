Samjo Capital LLC Buys 255,000 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Samjo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the period. comScore makes up 5.2% of Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings in comScore were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in comScore by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in comScore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in comScore during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in comScore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCOR stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62. comScore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that comScore, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCOR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

