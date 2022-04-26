Samjo Capital LLC Has $15.28 Million Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Samjo Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Vonage accounts for approximately 10.2% of Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Samjo Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of Vonage worth $15,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,843 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 10,070,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,339,000 after acquiring an additional 234,696 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,292,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 161,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 158,859 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,019,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,789,000 after acquiring an additional 430,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Vonage stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -200.38, a P/E/G ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $20.92.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,017,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,452 shares of company stock worth $6,180,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

