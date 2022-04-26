Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,088 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 144,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 77,781 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 525,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 98,134 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.61.

