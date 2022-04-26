Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $2,225,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $139.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.52.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

