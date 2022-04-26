Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,133,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 318,984 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 554,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after acquiring an additional 25,828 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 481,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.55. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $77.45 and a 1-year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

