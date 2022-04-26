Savant Capital LLC Buys 3,644 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,349,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $148.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

