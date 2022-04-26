Savant Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 11.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Booking by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,246.04 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,233.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2,337.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,290.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,746.48.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.