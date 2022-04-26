Savant Capital LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. FMR LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $233.18 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.00 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.68.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.61%.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

