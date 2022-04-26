Savant Capital LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,219 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 62,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.