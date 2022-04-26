Savant Capital LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 215,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 597,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,210,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after acquiring an additional 150,301 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $46.38.
