Savant Capital LLC Has $595,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Centene by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,509 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Centene by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,451 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,668 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Centene by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,299,000 after purchasing an additional 714,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

