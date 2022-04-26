Savant Capital LLC Has $611,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,182 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,459,000 after acquiring an additional 139,427 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,328,000 after buying an additional 132,468 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.26.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $248.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.04. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.