Savant Capital LLC Has $661,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.04.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.84. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

