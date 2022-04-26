Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,878,000 after purchasing an additional 947,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,196,000 after purchasing an additional 723,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,951,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,117,000 after purchasing an additional 490,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.07.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

