Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

FSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

