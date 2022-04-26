Savant Capital LLC Purchases 465 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $204.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.25 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.99.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.