Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $100.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.77 and a 200 day moving average of $89.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

