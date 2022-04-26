Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Mosaic by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 361,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Mosaic by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after buying an additional 179,893 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Mosaic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

