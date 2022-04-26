Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 236,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 48,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $65.36 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

