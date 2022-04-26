Savant Capital LLC Sells 137,022 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,022 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.44.

