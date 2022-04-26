Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,608 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,608 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in eBay by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 506,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

