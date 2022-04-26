Savant Capital LLC Sells 263 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.
IJS opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.12.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
