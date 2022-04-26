Savant Capital LLC Sells 263 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.12.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.