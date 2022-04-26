Savix (SVX) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week

Savix (SVX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Savix has a total market cap of $118,026.39 and $168.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can now be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00005005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00032996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00103608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 146,366 coins and its circulating supply is 61,027 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

