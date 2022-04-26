SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,288. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.93 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $281.45 and a 52 week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.71.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

