SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in SBA Communications by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

SBAC stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $358.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,288. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $281.45 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.89.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

