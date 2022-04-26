Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.69. 16,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 984,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,146,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 262,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 247,474 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 797.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 135,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $1,720,000. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

