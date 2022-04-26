Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.90

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 3360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($3.14). The business had revenue of $249.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.02 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 2.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $166,717.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.