SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

SPNE has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.63.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 74,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,874,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.