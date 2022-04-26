Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.78-$0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 million – $1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$4.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.10.

ST stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.48. 46,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,937. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 766,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,266,000 after acquiring an additional 297,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,639,000 after acquiring an additional 192,222 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $7,426,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,024 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

