ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $99.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $84.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.