ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. 1,597,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 693,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,176.34. The company has a market cap of C$214.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09.

About ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM)

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

