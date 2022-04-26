Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 89,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,262 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,269,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,531,000 after acquiring an additional 53,425 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

