Showcase Hits Market Capitalization of $37,954.83 (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $37,954.83 and $3,407.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00044109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.51 or 0.07411042 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00043895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

