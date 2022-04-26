Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

SIA opened at C$15.02 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$13.21 and a 12-month high of C$16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 48.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.87.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$174.18 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIA shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.84.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

