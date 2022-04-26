Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
SIA opened at C$15.02 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$13.21 and a 12-month high of C$16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 48.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.87.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$174.18 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.
