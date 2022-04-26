Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $494,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $106.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.56. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

