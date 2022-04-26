Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,263,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,246,000 after buying an additional 2,292,576 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $1,875,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $516,000. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in Sonos by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 286,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.83. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $43.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.14 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at $684,908.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

