Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 355,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.12.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

