Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Shares Down 75.6%

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 75.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.

About Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

