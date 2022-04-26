Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.95

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.95, with a volume of 213819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of C$701.34 million and a P/E ratio of 16.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.84.

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$74.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$47,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$397,684.35. Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $113,135 over the last ninety days.

About Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

