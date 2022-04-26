Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Simmons First National reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.52. 1,160,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

