Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of SHI opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $27.94.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.53. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

