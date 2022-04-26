Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.07

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.
SHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
