Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.07

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

SHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $1.571 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.53. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

