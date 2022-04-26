Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 12,150 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.46. The stock had a trading volume of 221,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,685. The firm has a market cap of $149.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.29.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.38%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.36.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

