Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 21,300 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Holley worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holley by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,093,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Holley stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $10.86. 20,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,904. Holley Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. Holley’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Holley Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

